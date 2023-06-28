Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine again with a bit warmer temperatures and lighter winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Dense wildfire smoke lifted some through the overnight in West Michigan, however many communities remain in the "unhealthy" zone in the Air Quality Index. Today will have more smoky haze, but not as bad as what we saw Tuesday. All of West Michigan falls under an Air Quality Alert again today. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for this afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms likely on Thursday. A MARGINAL risk for severe weather has been placed for the region on Thursday, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and hail. Additional showers and storms are possible early Friday, with more thunderstorms possible on Saturday. While rain on the Fourth of July weekend isn't ideal, we certainly need the rain! Conditions will be drier for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and some haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and some lingering haze. Lows inn the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with chances for scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few pop-up showers or storms. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

