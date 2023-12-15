Today's Forecast: Gradual increasing cloud cover with warmer temps

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mainly clear skies will bring the potential for patchy frost again early this morninng. The warmest day of the week is today, with high temperatures reaching the lower 50s. Today kicks off with sunny skies with an increase in cloud cover through the day due to an approaching system. Cloud cover will blanket West Michigan on Saturday before scattered rain showers develop late Saturday evening. Scattered showers will persist into Sunday before colder air sweeps in on Monday. Monday's blast of cold air will generate some lake effect showers. A mix of some possible rain and mostly snow is likely.

Longer range forecast models and trends indicate we have a good chance of above-normal temperatures before and through Christmas. The average high temperature around that time of year is in the middle 30s. This type of a moderate to strong El Nino pattern is leading to what may be a "green" Christmas for Michigan. In fact, much of the entire nation may be seeing above-average temperatures leading up to Christmas itself, so perhaps travel will be good. It looks like the pattern may start breaking down around or just after Christmas. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Sunshine in the morning, with gradually increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers late in the evening and overnight. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few light showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 40 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube