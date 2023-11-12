Today's Forecast: Gradual clearing, warming trend begins

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Gradual clearing will take place today bringing more sunshine to West Michigan. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower 50s today. Clear skies and mild temperatures are expected this evening. A gradual warm-up will begins for the work week, as temperatures reach the mid/upper 50s with mainly dry conditions. West Michigan communities are making a run at 60s toward the end of the week. The next chance for rain looks to arrive late Thursday evening into Friday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Some cloud cover in the morning, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Breezy. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows near 40 degrees. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Abundant sunshine. A bit warmer. Highs in the lower to middle 50s. Breezy. Winds west/northwest at 15 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s, near 60-degrees.

