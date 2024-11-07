Today's Forecast: Gradual clearing, dry and quiet

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Sunshine gradually returns through the day with high temperatures reaching the mid/upper 50s. High pressure delivers sunshine on Friday as well, and we may see a little sun on Saturday before the clouds thicken through the afternoon ahead of our next weather system. More showers will be arriving Saturday evening/night into Sunday as the next low pressure system approaches. There are no cold air intrusions in the forecast over the next several days, so our high temperatures will generally remain above our normal/average high of 51 degrees. In fact, there are indications that we may see above normal temperatures (mid/upper 50s) leading up to Thanksgiving week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Morning clouds, but gradual sunshine filters in through the day as we decrease the cloud cover. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of evening and nighttime showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a few showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube