Today's Forecast: Full sunshine and seasonable temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Brrr! This morning is starting off relatively chilly, with temperatures in the middle 20s! The good news is that West Michigan communities will warm up quickly with the help of the sun today. This weekend is looking relatively mild. High temperatures return to the 40s with plenty of sunshine both today and Sunday. Our next chance of precipitation is expected at the start of the work week. Rain develops on Tuesday, changing to a rain/snow mix Tuesday evening/night as colder air settles in. By Wednesday, Arctic air may be plunging into the Great Lakes and getting the lake effect snow making machine cranking up. Accumulations are possible into Thanksgiving morning, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds build during the day, from the west/southwest at 10 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, mixing with snow showers by the evening and night hours. Highs in upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY / THANKSGIVING: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube