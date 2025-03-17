Today's Forecast; Frosty start; Cool and Quiet

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: West Michigan is waking up to a frosty start to this St. Patrick's Day. Be sure to leave a few minutes to scrape those windows if your car was parked outside overnight. Morning sunshine will give way to more cloudiness this afternoon. Temperatures will start out in the 20s, and recover into the mid-upper 40s this afternoon. Average highs are only in the mid-40s, but compared to the unseasonably warm weather we had Friday and Saturday, it's going to feel like a giant step backward in the trek toward Spring! A couple of intervals of showers produced much needed rain, with many areas picking up nearly an inch of rain! After heading into the weekend with much of lower Michigan in a moderate to severe drought, the rain will definitely help ease the wildfire threat. West Michigan also received the first measurable snow since February 20th; with .2" recorded; bringing the seasonal snow total to 62.3". More "weather whiplash" is on the horizon this week, with highs back up into the low 60s Tuesday, with a mix of clouds and sun and breezy south winds. Mid-week another low pressure system marches across the country. West Michigan will be in the 60s Wednesday ahead of the system, with late day showers moving in along with colder air. Another system next weekend looks to keep temperatures near average for this time of year, as well as bring another chance for rain. The air quality has improved significantly; after Grand Rapids recorded the WORST AIR QUALITY in the country for several hours on Saturday! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Frostly start. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the mid-upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Breezy and milder. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: VERNAL EQUINOX (Spring officially arrives at 5:01am EDT) Showers early. Breezy and turning colder with the chance for a wintry mix. Highs around 40-degrees and falling into the 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers. Highs around 50.

SUNDAY: Cool and quiet with lots of cloud cover. Chance rain showers developing toward evening. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

