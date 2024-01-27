Today's Forecast: Foggy, misty and cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Grab your rain gear! Scattered light rain showers are the story for West Michigan this weekend. Cloudy skies, gloomy conditions, and areas of fog are on tap for today and Sunday. Early light rain is expected with another system tracking southeast of Grand Rapids and will bring us some light showers tonight and Sunday morning. We will watch for possible flooding as snow continues to melt quickly and ice jams are possible along area rivers this weekend and early next week. A FLOOD WATCH is issued for Sunday evening along the Grand River near Comstock Park and Belmont area. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Grand River near Portland. Click here for river level status. The better chance for a rain and snow mix in the forecast will be Tuesday, but for now it looks light. There are indications that our temperatures will stay well above normal into the first week of February. Stay alert and informed with FOX 17 weather.

TODAY: Cloudy, gloomy & areas of fog with light rain in the morning. Shower possible south and east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds east/northeast light.

TONIGHT: Cloudy & foggy with light rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Stray morning shower possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain/snow showers likely. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

