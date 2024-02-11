Today's Forecast: Filtered sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today calls for a mix of sun and clouds, but thankfully a touch warmer with a lighter wind. High to mid level clouds will be around to end the weekend as temps reach near 40 degrees. We look to get back to lower 40s for daytime high in the upcoming work week, which might feel chilly compared to what we've had last week, but still well above average for February. There will be chances for a few wintry mix showers or flurries at the end of the week, but no major systems are expected to impact the area over the next several days. Valentines day looks to be around 40 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies! Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light wintry mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube