Today's Forecast: Few lingering showers, P.M. clearing

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Get ready for the start of our warm and sunny stretch! We'll start today off with mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering showers. The low pressure system bringing the last of the showers moves out, which helps lift cloud cover to the north and east. As clouds decrease throughout the day, we'll become mostly clear headed into tonight. Haziness from the Canadian wildfire smoke is possible through this weekend, and is expected to lift by next week. West Michigan can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through next Friday. This long, dry stretch of weather includes temperatures that rebound to the 70s and lower 80s. This time of year the lower 70s are the average temperature. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Chance of a light morning shower, gradual clearing through the afternoon and evening. Highs in the middle/upper 60s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle/upper 40s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle/upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

