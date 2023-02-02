Today's Forecast: Early sunshine with increasing clouds & snow later on

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Get ready for another cold morning, West Michigan! Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are in the allowing temperatures to start off in the teens. Today will begin with moments of sunshine before a cold front approaches in the late afternoon. This passing cold front will fire up scattered snow showers, strong wind gusts, and quickly dropping temperatures. Any accumulating snow later on will likely be under an inch. Wind gusts could exceed 30 mph this afternoon which could generate blowing and drifting snow. Friday brings the coldest air of the season thus far! High temperatures on Friday will be around 14 degrees. Factoring in the wind, the feels-like temperatures will range between -5 to -15 degrees. With the cold temperatures, steady winds, and warm Great Lakes, the ingredients are here for lake effect snow on Friday. Additional snow accumulation between 1" to 3 " will be possible along and west of U.S. 131. The highest snow accumulation is likely to be along the immediate lakeshore. Temperatures rebound to the 30s this weekend with another chance for light snow on Sunday. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy. A passing cold front brings the chance for scattered snow showers in the evening. Highs near 30 degrees. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts exceeding 30 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light snow showers. Breezy. Lows in the single digits feeling below zero.

FRIDAY: A blast of Arctic air leading to high temperatures only in the teens! Lake effect snow develops along and west of U.S. 131. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills ranging between -5 to -15 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs near 30 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and breezy. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance of light rain. A wintry mix can't be ruled out. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain to snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s near 40 degrees.

