FRIGID FRIDAY: The coldest air of the season thus far to end the week

WEST MICHIGAN — It's surely been cold and snowy in West Michigan this winter season! However, it's nowhere near as cold as the anticipated temperatures to end the week. There are several layers to the bitter cold days ahead of us, including the timing of snow showers, estimated snow totals, wind speeds, and wind chill temperatures. Each of the layers are broken down for you below!

Timing of Snow Showers

A cold front sweeps over the region on Thursday afternoon, which will draw in an Arctic blast of air and scattered snow showers. Snow is likely to develop over West Michigan after 3 p.m. Thursday with all snow being light and scattered in nature. Any snow that does accumulate on Thursday will mainly be under an inch.

The ingredients of the atmosphere are ripe on Friday for lake effect snow. This is due to the exceptionally cold air anticipated for Friday, the abnormally warm Great Lakes, and steady winds from the north/northwest.

Lake effect snow is likely to develop Thursday night into Friday morning with the majority of snow along and west of U.S. 131. The steady northerly wind on Friday will keep the highest snow accumulation on Friday close to the immediate lake shore. Locations such as Muskegon, Grand Haven, Holland, and South Haven have the best chance of receiving the highest snow totals by Friday evening.

Estimated Snow Totals

The scattered snow showers on Thursday are likely to only deliver about 1" of accumulation or less. However, the lake effect snow could lead to higher amounts along and west of U.S. 131. Below is the estimated snow totals between Thursday afternoon through Friday night.

While this model shows only 0.3" over Grand Rapids within this time frame, it is possible that locations inland could see higher amounts! Muskegon, Grand Haven, Holland, South Haven, and Benton Harbor could receive an additional 1" to 3" of lake effect snow on Friday.

Wind Speeds

Now, we factor in the wind! Sustained winds and wind gusts are likely to be the strongest on Thursday when the cold front passes. The passing cold front could generate wind gusts exceeding 30 mph. Below is the estimated wind speed (white, larger number) and wind gust (blue, smaller number) for 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Winds are likely to shift from the west to the northwest after the front passes.

Wind speeds are likely to decrease on Friday, ranging between 5 to 15 mph mainly from the northwest/north.

Some wind gusts on Friday could exceed 20 mph near the lake shore. Any strong wind gusts over Thursday or Friday could create blowing and drifting snow. This could lead to reduced visibility while traveling!

Wind Chill Temperatures

Wind chill (or feels-like) temperatures are simply what the temperature your body feels when factoring in the actual temperature and the wind speed. Taking into account the windy conditions on Thursday and the moderately breezy conditions on Friday, these generate various feels-like numbers for West Michiganders.

After the cold front passes on Thursday, the feels-like temperatures will range between 10 to -10 degrees. Winds will be howling at this point and the temperatures will be dropping as an Arctic air mass settles in.

By Friday morning at 6 a.m. the wind chill temperatures will plummet. You'll be waking up to actual temperatures in the single digits on Friday morning. Factoring in the breeze, the feels-like temperatures will range between -5 to -20 degrees. Friday morning is likely to bring the coldest air of the season thus far.

The actual temperatures will warm up and the winds will calm down by Friday afternoon. However, the wind chill temperatures will remain bitter cold! By 1 p.m. Friday, feels-like temperatures will range between 0 to -15 degrees.

Bundling up will be needed no matter where you are in West Michigan on Thursday and Friday! Do your best to limit your time outdoors, and don't forget about your pets! Thankfully, warmer temperatures return by this weekend. Another chance for snow will be here on Sunday.

Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for the latest updates.