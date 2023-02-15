Today's Forecast: Early rain otherwise cloudy, windy and decreasing temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Scattered rain showers continue to fall over West Michigan this morning. Rain is expected to remain on-and-off through the late morning hours. In addition to the rain, winds will be strong. Sustained winds from the southwest and south will ramp up to 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. We have a Wind Advisory for everyone across West Michigan until 4 o’clock. A larger system is anticipated for Thursday, bringing freezing rain and snow. Freezing rain is likely to accumulate near I-94, with primarily snow showers along and towards the north of I-96. Accumulating snow between 1" to 3" will be possible between I-94 and I-96. For the region north of I-96, forecast models are trending toward 3" to 6" of snow accumulation. The exact amount is contingent on the track of the system itself, so stay tuned for updates. Colder air plunges in for Friday, delivering high temperatures back in the 20s and some lingering lake effect snow showers. Sunshine returns for Saturday with high temperatures near 40 degrees. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered light morning rain showers and windy. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all of West Michigan through 4 P.M. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with freezing rain and snow showers. Highest snow accumulation north of I-96. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance for lake effect snow showers. Highs in the middle to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain shower chances. Highs in the lower 40s.

