More winter weather takes aim on West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN - It's incredible in Michigan that we had several record breaking high temperatures and shattered records that were more than 100 years old on Tuesday, only to have a messy, wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, rain, and snow arrive just two days later on Thursday!

FOX 17 Meteorologists are tracking another winter storm moving our way from the Four Corners region of the United States. This system, unlike many others, will track south/east of Michigan into the Ohio Valley. That means we expect to be on the "colder" side of the low (behind) it. It also means with colder air in place, most of our precipitation will be frozen. A mix of freezing rain, sleet, rain, and snow are likely. The Thursday morning commute looks dry, but the messy weather should develop by late morning/early afternoon as the low approaches. Take a look at what the forecast model is showing at noon on Thursday (below).

FOX 17

Snow and freezing rain should be occurring at a steady rate Thursday afternoon and evening. See our Future Track model below valid for 6 P.M. Thursday.

FOX 17

As noted, we anticipate some freezing rain/icing with this system, mainly south of I-96. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation, one to two inches of snow and sleet accumulation will be likely in these areas. Take a look at one of our forecast models for ice accumulation below.

FOX 17

Our forecast models are also fairly consistent with total snowfall. The amounts don't match (they rarely do), but the take away is where the heavier snow versus the lighter snow is. Take a look below at the our models for total snow accumulation from Thursday through Friday morning.

FOX 17

FOX 17

FOX 17

As Meteorologists, we look at all of the data and forecast model information, then formulate our forecast. Based on this, our totals can be found below. We think the heaviest snow of 4" to 6" will fall north of Grand Rapids in dark blue. Our central counties including Holland, Grand Rapids, and Ionia in medium blue may see some of an icy mix, but mainly snow with totals around 2" to 4". Our southern counties in pink stand the best chance at seeing more icing of freezing rain, rain, and sleet. About a one to two inch accumulation of sleet/snow as well as up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible here. Keep in mind if the track of this system changes, they will impact and affect these totals, to make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

FOX 17

So, while we don't expect the Thursday morning commute to be impacted, the Thursday afternoon/evening commute will likely be slow and perhaps delayed. It's likely that WINTER STORM WATCHES/WARNINGS may be issued for our northern counties, while WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be issued elsewhere by the National Weather Service for this event. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.