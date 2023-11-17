Today's Forecast: Early rain, breezy winds and falling temps

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloud cover have increased this morning with a few rain showers left, as temperatures continue to drop near the middle 40s. Winds will be mighty strong between 15 to 25 mph with individual gusts up to 35 and 40 mph. The cold front is set to pass through the state this morning, bringing these scattered rain showers, strong winds, and falling temperatures. We will dry out for the second half of the day. High temperatures return to the 40s by this weekend with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Rain is expected to develop on Tuesday, changing to a rain/snow mix Tuesday evening/night as colder air settles in. By Wednesday, Arctic air may be plunging into the Great Lakes and getting the lake effect snow making machine cranking up. Accumulations are possible into Thanksgiving morning, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Windy with a chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Some afternoon clearing is likely. Falling temperatures. Highs after midnight and early morning in the mid/upper 50s, then falling in to the 40s behind a cold front by mid-morning. Winds north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gradually diminishing late.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, mixing with snow showers by the evening and night hours. Highs in lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY / THANKSGIVING: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

