Today's Forecast: Early light wintry mix; otherwise mostly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A system is developing over West Michigan bringing a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow today. Precipitation will progress through this morning. Any accumulation will be limited on with minor impacts compared to the other recent winter storms. Slick travel will be possible along and north of I-96 and towards the I-94 area during the early morning commute. We'll get a taste of spring this afternoon though with a high of 46 in Grand Rapids. Kalamazoo could make a run at the lower 50s! Mostly cloudy skies hang around on Thursday with slightly cooler temperatures. Our weather team is currently tracking a larger storm for the end of this week. Current models are not in complete agreement, but there is a good chance for another round of winter weather on Friday, including heavy snow, rain or mix, and strong wind gusts. Travel impacts and power outages are likely. For more information on this approaching storm, click HERE. Dry skies return for this weekend. Make sure to stay up to date on later forecasts! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy with light rain or snow showers mainly in the morning. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Light northwest wind. Lows in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Our next significant weather system arrives! Cloudy and windy with accumulating snow likely. It may be a mix of snow/rain across our southern counties. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds may gust up to 50 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries possible in the early morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

