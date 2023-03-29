Today's Forecast: Early light snowfall; otherwise partly cloudy and dry

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloud cover is on the increase across West Michigan this morning due to an approaching cold front. A weak cold front will slide across the area this morning, bringing scattered light snow showers. Any accumulation will be minor, with most locations picking up between .5" to 1" at most. Snow will quickly melt by this afternoon and evening when sunshine and warmer air returns. Dry skies will extend through the majority of Thursday until our next larger system arrives. Widespread rain showers, strong winds, and warm temperatures push into the region overnight Thursday into Friday. Thunderstorms could be on the strong side late Friday, along with high temperatures making a run at 60 degrees. Saturday colder air wraps around this system transitioning rain over to snow showers. For additional information about this approaching system and the severe weather potential, click HERE. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates, and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for immediate alerts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and/or snow showers, mainly the first half of the day. Accumulations around an inch or so, especially on grassy areas and vegetation. Breezy too. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and/or snow showers by evening and overnight. Highs middle/upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely. Thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Some could be on the strong to marginally severe side. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy. Widespread rain switches over to snow showers as temperatures fall. Highs reaching the upper 50s early in the morning, otherwise falling to the upper 30s by the late afternoon. Wind gusts of 40/45 mph possible.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

