Strong thunderstorms possible in West Michigan on Friday

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan is finally showing true signs of spring! If you've been hoping for thunderstorms and warm temperatures, this Friday is for you.

A large system is expected to develop in the Midwest on Thursday. Light rain and snow will creep into West Michigan late Thursday evening, along with winds starting to pick up. Through the day on Friday, widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop. While we are still several days out, ingredients of strong to severe storms are starting to show up in the atmosphere for Friday afternoon and evening.

Our latest forecast models show precipitation kicking off around 6 p.m. Thursday, with light rain and snow possible mainly west of U.S. 131.

WXMI

Our initial burst of rain and snow shifts north Thursday night. Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be possible mainly north of I-96 by 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Any accumulation of rain or snow on Thursday night will be minimal.

WXMI

All chances of snow come to a close on Friday as warmer air surges in. High temperatures on Friday will make a run at 60 degrees, bringing in the needed heat and instability for thunderstorms. Our forecast model below shows widespread showers and thunderstorms possible early Friday morning. Any potential for strong thunderstorms will be extremely low early Friday, but heavy rain and lightning are possible.

WXMI

Taking a wider view over the Midwest, you'll notice that all of this precipitation is part of a larger system and an approaching warm front. The warm front will draw in warmer air and strong winds, providing fuel for potentially stronger thunderstorms later Friday.

WXMI

Showers and thunderstorms will be on-and-off through the day on Friday. If any strong to severe storms do develop on Friday, they will be later in the afternoon and evening. At this point, the potential threats with these storms could be strong wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

WXMI

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of southwest Michigan under a risk for severe storms on Friday evening. This includes communities primarily southwest of Kalamazoo. In order for a thunderstorm to be considered severe, it must meet the criteria of winds reaching 58 mph or higher and/or hail at 1" in diameter or larger.

WXMI

The greater threat for severe storms will be through Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Arkansas. Those states fall under a 30% of receiving thunderstorms meeting the severe criteria. West Michigan, on the other hand, has a 15% chance of receiving severe storms. These parameters are only for the chance of severe storms. Everyone in West Michigan has the chance of a non-severe thunderstorm on Friday.

WXMI

If you're a fan of the heat and thunderstorms, don't get too comfortable. Colder air begins wrapping into West Michigan on Saturday, transitioning rain back over to snow.

WXMI

Any snow accumulation in our region will be minor, with the majority of accumulation in Northern Michigan. At this point, the majority of West Michigan will see under 2" of snow accumulation on Saturday. Since we are still several days out from this storm, these snow totals are subject to change.

WXMI

Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates. If any alerts are issued in West Michigan, the FOX 17 Weather Team will notify you immediately. You can download the FOX 17 Weather App and visit www.fox17online.com/weather/ for more information.