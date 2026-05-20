Today's Forecast: Dry but noticebly cooler and less humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: After an active and stormy last few days, expect quiet and dry conditions through the second half of the work week. Mostly cloudy skies to start the day should turn partly cloudy through this afternoon. We will feel the effects from yesterday's cold front, as it will be noticeably cooler and less humid than the last few days. High temperatures will be back in the 60s today through Saturday, with mornings lows in the 40s and 50s. Our next rain chance comes late Friday into early Saturday, then the rest of the holiday weekend is looking mainly dry. Temperatures will warm, too, with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and low/mid 70s Sunday. Memorial Day will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s, great outdoor weather!

TODAY: Morning clouds, but becoming partly cloudy. Cooler and less humid, Highs in low/mid 60s. Winds N/NE at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Breezy, winds E/NE at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds. Chance of P.M. and nighttime showers. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Chance of morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance of a shower. Highs in the middle 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs around 80.

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