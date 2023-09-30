Today's Forecast: Dense fog, sunny & warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Dense fog will last through the morning for many of our communities. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 A.M. After the fog lifts, sunny skies take over with high temperatures rising to the upper 70s. Tonight clear skies and calm winds provide the opportunity for patchy fog development again. Sunday will feature even warmer than average temperatures, spiking to the 80s. The 80s and sunshine will last through the start of the work week, even nudging at some high temperature records! Our next chance of widespread rain holds off until next Thursday when a cold front passes, and this looks to be the full transition into consistent Fall-like air. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Morning fog, otherwise full sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Areas of fog possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light and variable.

SUNDAY: Full sunshine expected. Highs in the low 80s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

