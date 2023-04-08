Today's Forecast: Decreasing clouds & warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Today warmer temperatures will dominate for communities across West Michigan. High temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 50s, and has the potential to break 60 degrees in Kalamazoo. Cloud cover gradually built in overnight, due to a system that will be passing to our north today. A stray shower is possible in Big Rapids and north, however the majority of West Michigan will only see the cloud cover due to this passing system. The most dense clouds are likely along and north of I-96, with more sunshine likely near I-94. All clouds are expected to filter out by this evening, welcoming in endless sunshine for Sunday. Temperatures are expected to climb to the lower 60s by Sunday, with the lower 70s by early next week. In addition to the climbing temperatures, there is also quite a bit of sunshine for the rest of our 7-Day forecast. This is the perfect stretch of weather to spend some time outside. Many local rivers are cresting over the weekend, so the dry stretch of weather is a welcome site until water levels recede. Most rivers are expected to recede by the middle of next week. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates, and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for immediate alerts.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Some early rain or snow showers are possible just north of Big Rapids. Highs in the middle/upper 50s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle 30s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle and upper 70s.

