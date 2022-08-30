Today's Forecast: Cooler, less humid and sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Storms and severe weather exited our region last night and leave beyond some damage and power outages. This morning we are waking up to improving conditions as we dry out and continue to get rid of the humidity. Today we bring back the sunshine and keep temperatures in the 70s. Expect another breezy day making for dangerous Lake Michigan conditions as we have a HIGH beach hazard risk all along the lakeshore. Headed into the rest of the week we can expect mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the upper 70s, and lower 80s with no humidity. There's a slight chance for showers again this upcoming Saturday but it is limited. Labor Day itself looks to be dry! Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler, more comfortable, less humid. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds west northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. North northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Mild, with temperatures reaching the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube