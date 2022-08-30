DO NOT SWIM: High wave heights and strong currents in Lake Michigan on Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a HIGH Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisories for West Michigan until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

A passing cold front has generated strong wind gusts, which are expected to range between 15 to 25 mph from the northwest-west on Wednesday. Wind gusts exceeding 30 mph will be possible. These strong wind gusts could generate wave heights up to 6 feet in Lake Michigan. The highest waves will be possible near Holland, Grand Haven, and Muskegon. Although, all of the lake shore has a HIGH Beach Hazards Statement.

In addition to the high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Do NOT swim in Lake Michigan on Wednesday. The north sides of piers will be especially dangerous with the strong northwest winds. Avoiding walking on the pier is also a good idea, as high wave heights could sweep walkers into the water.

For the latest Lake Michigan forecast, stay tuned with FOX 17. Get the complete forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.