Today's Forecast: Colder with light rain and snow possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: You'll feel the 'chill' in the air today, with most highs only reaching the upper 30s today. Light rain and snow will be possible today, although it is expected to be very limited. A few flurries will be possible on Monday as well. Snow accumulation could happen on cooler surfaces, like grass and cars, but the overall ground temperatures are still much too warm. Drier weather is in the forecast for the work week, with sunshine in abundance by Wednesday. Winds will continue to be breezy over the next few days as well, gusting up to 25 mph out of the west/northwest. Longer range forecast models and trends indicate we have better than average chances of above normal temperatures right before Christmas. Unless this pattern breaks down, it may be difficult to get a white Christmas, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Cloudy with light rain showers transitioning to snow showers early. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mp, with individual gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. A few lake effect flurries possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds north-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with a few lake effect flurries. Highs in the middle to upper 30s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

