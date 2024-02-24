Today's Forecast: Colder temps with mostly sunny skies

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli:After a few flurries overnight Skies will dry and clear this morning, as temperatures kick off in the teens. Cooler temperatures are on tap for this afternoon following another mild week. With that being said, it will be short lived with another big temperature spike this upcoming week. The next warm up starts Sunday as high temperatures climb back to the middle 40s, with 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday. If the forecast holds, 2024 will have brought us the warmest February on record. Skies will be dry on Sunday and Monday, before a larger system develops. This system brings scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday with the warmest air of the week. There is a chance for strong to sever storms Tuesday, especially our southwest communities. Colder air wraps into West Michigan on Wednesday, transitioning rain back over to snow briefly before dry air settles in for the end of the work week. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to full sunshine! Highs in the low/middle 30s. Winds variable at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Unseasonably warm! Highs in the low/mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain transitioning to snow. Breezy. Dropping temps with highs starting in the 50s and settling in the 30s/40s.

