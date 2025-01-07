Today's Forecast: Cold January Pattern Continues

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Cold and quiet weather conditions prevail for another day in West Michigan. We are tracking a "clipper system" that will thicken the clouds quickly and produce the chance for a few late day snow showers to develop. It was great to see skies brighten Monday afternoon as sunshine emerged for a few hours; breaking us out of what had been an incredibly gray start to the year! Yesterday's sunshine amounted to 180-minutes; or 33% available sunshine for the day.(Click here to read more about our perpetual cloud-a-thon!)The cold air will stick around through the weekend into next week, with periods of snow showers as weak low pressure systems track through late tonight into Wednesday and again Friday. Wednesday's is a "clipper system" that will bring a couple of inches of snow, manly to areas west and southwest of Grand Rapids; with another quick 1-2" of snow possible Friday and early Saturday from the next system. Another round of heavier and more widespread snow is possible for Sunday into Monday, though there is still some uncertainty with that system. If you are a winter weather lover, this cold pattern looks to be in place through at least the middle of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cold and quiet. Clouds thicken. Nighttime lake effect snow showers may develop. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance snow showers, especially west and southwest of Grand Rapids. Lows in the mid-teens. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers likely, especially west and southwest of Grand Rapids. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Cold and quiet with a return to some sunshine. Highs in the low 20s.

FRIDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Chance snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy early, with scattered snow showers late in the day. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

