Clipper system will ignite lake effect snow showers tonight into tomorrow

WEST MICHIGAN — A "tranquil Tuesday" across West Michigan will give way to the potential for accumulating snow in our lakeshore counties, as a clipper system moves through the area later tonight into tomorrow.

The system itself will not have much moisture, but the dynamics with this system will energize several bands of lake effect snow. The snow showers will develop later tonight and will continue throughout the day Wednesday,

The snow from this system will not be widespread across West Michigan. Communities within 5-10 miles of Lake Michigan will have the potential to pick up several inches of snow. Inland areas, by contrast, will receive only a dusting to perhaps an inch.

As the very cold January weather continues to prevail, several more rounds of snow will be likely over the next couple of weeks. Most of these systems will have the potential for lake "enhancement" to the snow; creating higher amounts of snow in lakeshore counties.

