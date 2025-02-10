Today's Forecast; Cold and quiet with sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: It will be a cold and quiet kick-off to the week, which will feature temperatures below average everyday through next weekend. Skies will feature at least partial sunshine today with spotty lt. snow or flurries arriving early Tuesday morning. A major winter storm system is developing and will likely bring widespread heavy snow into the Great Lakes region by mid-week. Accumulating snow is likely with the snow arriving into West Michigan from south to north starting Wednesday afternoon. The current track would take the center of the system through Ohio, which creates the potential for several inches of snow with this system. Snow will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The snow gradually ends Thursday afternoon. Friday looks dry, but we are tracking the potential for another system to arrive for the weekend. Colder air is likely holding on through the end of February. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A bit breezy this afternoon. Remaining colder than average. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with lt. snow or flurries arriving early Tuesday morning. Lows in the mid-teens. Winds: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow showers or flurries, mainly during the morning hours. Highs in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with a chance of widespread snow developing during the afternoon and evening. Snow will likely be steady to moderate at times, with several inches of accumulation. Highs in the low/mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Widespread morning snow gradually ending. Highs in the low-mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Cold with the chance for snow showers. Highs in the low-mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Chance snow or a wintry mix. Highs in the mid-upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Chance snow. Cloudy with highs in the low- 20s.

