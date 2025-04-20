Today's Forecast; Cold and quiet with Easter morning sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: We are tracking a cold and quiet start to this Easter Sunday. After a cool and quiet Saturday, today begins with scattered frost and partial sunshine. If you are heading to an outdoor Easter sunrise service, you will want the heavy coats, gloves or mittens this morning. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness on Easter Sunday, with highs in the 50s. A few rain showers are possible this afternoon into the evening hours. Showers will linger into Monday, but plenty of sunshine will return for much of next week, with warmer temperatures returning as well. If you are wondering why your car is covered with a layer of dirt and mud, click here to read about Friday's "mud rain" that fell. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY (EASTER SUNDAY). Cold and frosty start. Fading sunshine. Clouds increasing; Chance late day showers. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds: E 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers. Breezy and not as cold. Lows in the mid-40s. Winds: E 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Windy with rain showers and storms, mainly during the morning hours. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine Returns. Pleasant. Highs in the low 60s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Chance isolated showers. Highs near 70-degrees

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Chance few showers. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid-upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low-mid 60s.

