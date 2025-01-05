Today's Forecast: Cold and quiet but not as breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Tracking a cold and quiet early January day in West Michigan. Partial sunshine is possible today and winds will be much calmer than over the past few days, creating great conditions for outdoor activities! We are tracking a major winter storm system to our south, which has the potential to create as much as a FOOT OF SNOW from Kansas and Oklahoma through Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee eastward into the Mid-Atlantic states. A swath of significant icing is developing to the north of the heavy snow, creating dangerous travel conditions over the next 24-36 hours! If you are planning to travel south, you should postpone your trip by at least a day or two. Michigan is on the northern side of this system, so we may see an area of lt. snow or flurries south of Grand Rapids, but cold and quiet conditions will be the rule this far north. The cold air will stick around for the next couple of weeks, with periods of snow showers. No major storms are on the horizon, but a "clipper system" could produce a couple of inches of snow by mid-week, with another round of snow showers likely to arrive for the weekend. If you are a winter weather lover, this cold pattern looks to be in place through at least the middle of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cold and quiet; not as breezy. Partial sunshine possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Remaining cold, with the chance for lt. snow or flurries to develop south of Grand Rapids. Lows in the mid-upper teens. Winds north-northeast 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance for lt. snow or flurries, especially south of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds northeast 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Nighttime lake effect snow showers may develop. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s.

THURSDAY: More sun than clouds. Cold and quiet. Highs in the low 20s.

FRIDAY: Chance few snow showers. Highs in the mid-upper 20s

SATURDAY: Chance snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

