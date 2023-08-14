Today's Forecast: Cloudy with heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms possible

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clouds increased into this morning with temps holding in the lower 60s. A stray shower is possible but the majority will remain dry until after sunrise today. Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and a fall-like rain event are in store to kick off the work week. Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties are in the MARGINAL risk for severe storms as a few rumbles of thunder are possible, as well, but the big story is heavy rain leading to some localized flooding. Most areas around I-96 are expected to exceed one inch of rain. Some communities may see 2 to 3 inches of rain by Tuesday morning. Be sure to not drive through large puddles on roadways as it may look shallower than it actually is, and can really damage your vehicle, but also but you in danger of injury or drowning. After Tuesday, we dry out midweek, but another chance for showers and storms arrives with a cold front on Thursday. Most of next week will only see high temperatures in the 70s! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with rain. A few thunderstorms are possible. Highs only in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with continued showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Morning showers, followed by partly cloudy skies with a cooler breeze. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Chance of shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

