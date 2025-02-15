Today's Forecast: Cloudy with a light mix of snow showers and freezing drizzle

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES remain in effect for the entire area through 7 P.M. on Sunday. Snow showers and some light freezing drizzle is likely today. Our forecast models are showing more steady snow possible tonight into Sunday where another 2" to 5" (isolated higher amounts) may fall across the area from another system tracking into the Ohio Valley. The heaviest snow will fall from Lansing to Jackson, to Detroit and the thumb area around Saginaw where 6" to 9" is expected. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts! Additional lake effect accumulations are possible Sunday night into Monday with lake effect snow in some areas as Arctic air arrives for next week. Cold air is likely holding on through the end of February. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy with snow showers likely. Another 1" or so possible. Some light freezing rain/drizzle may mix in too. Highs around 30. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers. 1" to 2" possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds northeast/north at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with snow showers. Another 1"" to 2" possible with isolated higher amounts. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the middle teens.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper teens.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper teens.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

