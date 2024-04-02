Today's Forecast: Cloudy, windy, cool, showers and storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: You'll need your rain gear and warm layers over the next few days as we enter a wet pattern from a low pressure system tracking directly over the state. This system will dominate our weather through Thursday. More rain showers develop today as the low moves into the state. A few thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather for Michigan is not likely. A moderate severe threat exists with a possible severe weather outbreak across the Ohio Valley today/tonight with long tracked/long lived tornadoes possible. It falls almost exactly 50 years ago to the date (April 3, 1974) that a SUPER OUTBREAK of 148 tornadoes occurred across the Midwest. Xenia, Ohio was decimated with an F5! For us, colder air will filter in tonight and change any precipitation over to snow showers. Mainly snow showers are likely Wednesday morning with some rain mixed in during the day. Accumulating snow will be minimal through Thursday with rain mixing in at times. Breezy to windy conditions will occur with this low overhead too. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return by Friday and the weekend. Don't forget...the ECLIPSE occurs next Monday! Our team of Meteorologist have tips and information all week on the viewing on air and online. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy, and cool with rain showers. A rumble of thunder also possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds east at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers this evening, otherwise mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid/upper 30s. Winds east/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds south/southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with light rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and pleasant. Highs in the middle 50s.

