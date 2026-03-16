Today's Forecast: Cloudy, windy, cold, snow develops

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Much colder air will filter in today behind a strong cold front and low pressure system. Several inches of accumulation will be possible through Tuesday for area west of U.S. 131. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remain in effect through 11 A.M. Tuesday. We also have a WIND ADVISORY in effect across the area until 11 P..M. Monday as winds will be sustained from the west-southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40/45 mph. Blowing snow and reduced visibility and brief white-out conditions in spots will be possible, especially west of U.S. 131. Tuesday will be cold in the low/mid 20s with snow showers wrapping up, and eventually temperatures warming the remainder of the week.

TODAY: WEATHER READY ALERT: Cloudy, windy, and cold with early morning rain changing to snow showers. 2" to 4" of snow possible along/west of U.S. 131. Sharply colder with temperatures falling into the 20s by afternoon. Winds west-southwest at 20 to 30 mph. Gusts 40/45 mph. Wind chills in the teens.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with snow showers likely, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Another 1" to 3" likely. Lows in the mid teens. Winds northwest 15 to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold with lake effect snow showers. Another 1" to 2" possible west of U.S. 131. Highs in the low/mid 20s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance or rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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