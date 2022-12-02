Today's Forecast: Cloudy, windy and warmer with late rain chances

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We will kick off our Friday with a few peaks of sunshine before cloud cover quickly builds in. The winds gradually pick up throughout this morning as a system moves in. This approaching system is likely to bring another transition from rain to snow, quickly dropping temperatures, and strong wind gusts. Thicker cloud cover is likely this afternoon with rain showers developing later in the evening due to a passing warm front. The warm front allows daytime high temperatures to soar to the upper 40s today, reaching 50 degrees shortly after Midnight on Saturday. A cold front slides across the state in the early morning hours of Saturday, which will transition rain showers over to light snow! Accumulations will be at trace amounts or less. Temperatures will crash through the day on Saturday with the majority of the day spent in the 30s. Howling winds are in store as the system passes with wind gusts exceeding 45 mph from the west. Factoring in the strong wind gusts, the feels-like temperatures are likely to be in the teens. Isolated power outages are possible on today and Saturday. Dry skies return for Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s! A wintry mix develops late Monday and throughout Tuesday, with high temperatures in the 30s next week. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloud cover increases as a warm front approaches from the south. Light scattered showers develop late in the evening. Highs in the upper 40s with winds from the south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts exceeding 40 mph likely.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, rain transitioning to snow and falling temperatures. High south-southwest winds with gusts upwards of 45 mph. Lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers transition to light snow, otherwise mostly cloudy. Our warmest temperatures will occur early in the morning around 50, then fall into the lower 30s for the remainder of the day! Wind gusts may exceed 45 mph from the west.

SUNDAY: A few flurries possible in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix possible later in the evening. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with wintry mix possible and breezy winds. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible. Highs inn the lower 30s.

