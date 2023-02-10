Today's Forecast: Cloudy, colder and breezy with some light snow

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cooler air and strong wind gusts are swept into West Michigan overnight, which transitioned light rain over to a wintry mix & snow. We expect minor accumulations with some lake enhancement possible. Most communities in West Michigan will see a dusting to a half an inch maybe up to 1" of snow accumulation by this evening High pressure arrives this weekend, delivering plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday! Temperatures will be above average this weekend, as well. There will be several days over the forecast period next week with high temperatures in the 40s. Cloud cover increases for the start of next week, along with the chance of rain arriving late Tuesday night into Wednesday & Thursday. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Scattered light snow showers possible with lake enhancement and mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a bit breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies and seasonable. Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing in the evening. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

