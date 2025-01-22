Today's Forecast: Cloudy, cold, more snow develops

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The core of the coldest air is gripping West Michigan as dangerously cold Arctic air sits over our region. This is the coldest air we have seen in six years! Temperatures below zero this morning in combination with strong winds will continue to keep wind chills as low as -10 to -25 this morning. All area roads are covered with ice and snow creating treacherous travel conditions. In addition, reduced visibility from blowing and drifting snow is likely. Additional snow developing by late morning and into this afternoon with a cold front keeps the pattern cold and snowy through the end of the week. There is a Winter Storm Warning for Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Newaygo counties through 10 A.M. Thursday and Winter Weather Advisories elsewhere. Snow totals of 4" to 8"+ are likely in the warnign area, with about 2" to 5" elsewhere in the advisory. We expect white-out conditions this afternoon, evening, and overnight with strong winds and powdery snow being blown around. Dangerous travel conditions will persist through the end of the week, even as temperatures warm up a bit. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY - Area wide through Noon today for all of West Michigan due to -10 to -25 degree wind chills.

TODAY: Very cold start with below zero air temperatures and wind chills -10 to -25. Temperatures gradually start to moderate through the afternoon and evening, but another "clipper" system will generate another more snow, with the heaviest from Holland to the north due to a moisture feed off Lake Michigan. Highs in the upper teens near 20. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with snow likely. The heaviest with be north and west of Grand Rapids. Lows in the teens. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers likely before tapering off. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds southwest/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Highs in the low 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs near 30.

SUNDAY: Quiet and mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

