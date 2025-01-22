Another Winter Storm Warning for parts of West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — As this most recent Arctic freeze slowly loses its grip on West Michigan, a Canadian clipper system moving in is bringing additional snow through Thursday evening, especially for our northern lakeshore counties.

A Winter Storm Warning (pink) for 4-8" of snow has been issued for Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Newaygo counties until 10 a.m. Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory (purple) has been issued for Mecosta, Kent, Allegan, Van Buren, Barrien and Cass counties through Thursday as well.

Although it is not as cold as the last few nights, salt is still not effective on the roads. Slick driving conditions continue, along with blowing and drifting snow. This could be new snow falling, or snow already on the ground. Visibility can quickly change in these conditions, so drive carefully with your headlights on at all times.

TIMING

Heavy snow has been ongoing along the lakeshore from Muskegon northward for a few hours already, with additional heavy snow expected through tonight and into tomorrow morning. This area of snow will slowly move south into the evening.

Snow continues to move inland through the overnight hours as a warm front pushes it from the lakeshore toward 131. By daybreak, another area of narrow but heavy snow will be focused along the cold front.

As the cold front passes, narrow lake effect snow bands will set up behind it as the wind direction changes out of the northwest.

Snow will slowly taper down through Thursday evening. A few patches of persistent lake effect snow may linger, but for most the snow will end by the late afternoon. Blowing and drifting snow and difficult travel conditions are expected during the duration of this event, though.

Snow totals will vary significantly depending on location, but areas from Holland and Muskegon northward along the lakeshore will likely get the most additional snow, where 8"+ is possible. General totals will be 4-8" west of 131, and 2-5" near 131. The farther east of 131, the less snow is expected.

