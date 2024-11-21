Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, cold, snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our first snowflakes of the season will continue through the morning hours today with minimal accumulations in most locations. We expect mainly grassy accumulations in most spots, expect 2" to 3" are possible south/west of Grand Rapids with better dynamics and moisture from South Haven, to Benton Harbor, to Kalamazoo. Temperatures today will only be in the upper 30s to near 40, with wind chills mainly in the 20s most of the day. Watch out for slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Lake effect moisture will linger into Friday, even after the cold low departs. A few scattered to isolated lakeshore rain showers are likely on Friday and Saturday. More rain and snow chances are possible next week and leading up to Thanksgiving! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cold with snow showers this morning, mixing with and changing rain showers this afternoon. Accumulations on mainly grassy areas, but some pavement accumulations are possible where a quick burst of snow occurs...probably south/west of Grand Rapids where 2" to 3" may fall. Some late day clearing possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Wind chills most of the day in the 20s!

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Lows around freezing. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain showers, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few light showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

