Today's Forecast Cloudy, Breezy and Cooler with Few Showers

The forecast from FOX17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: It's finally going to start feeling like November across West Michigan as a storm system tracks through the region over the next couple of days. Today will be breezy and much cooler, with a few rain showers. After highs in the low-60s yesterday, afternoon temperatures will drop into the 40s this afternoon. Considerable cloudiness will fill our skies. The first snowflakes of the season will likely fall later tonight into tomorrow, as colder air tonight into tomorrow will change the rain to a rain-snow mix. Thursday morning's commute may feature slippery conditions, with snow showers and morning temperatures near freezing. Snowfall amounts will depend upon your location, but there certainly is the potential for minor accumulations on some of the grassy surfaces. Lake Effect moisture will be the main reason for precipitation Friday and Saturday, although staying mostly rain showers. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Breezy and much cooler with scattered showers. Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s early, then gradually falling through the day. Winds westerly at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT Rain and snow showers with lows near freezing. Winds westerly at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered snow showers in the morning, turning to rain midday. Highs in the low 40s. Winds will be west to northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy too. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A few showers west of U.S.-131, otherwise breezy and mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the middle 40s.

