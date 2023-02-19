Today's Forecast: Clouds increase, highs reach the 40s

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Another warming day is on deck, with high temperatures rising into the mid 40s. This will again help induce more melting. Clouds will be more dense with the small chance of a passing shower or snowflake in the morning. All of which will be brief and light, before clouds break in the afternoon, especially south of I-96. We will see broken clouds again on Monday with a lighter wind and highs in the low 40s. There's a small chance for a few passing rain or snow showers Tuesday morning, but most of the day will stay dry and mostly cloudy. FOX 17 Meteorologists are already tracking the possibility of a large storm next Wednesday and Thursday. It could be a longer duration event with significant ice, snow, freezing rain, and strong wind gusts so make sure to stay up on later forecasts! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkle or flurry in the morning I-96 to the north. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of passing shower or flurry. Highs in the middle 30s. Breezy winds.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with the chance for a wintry mix. Windy with highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance for a wintry mix. Areas north mostly snow, while areas along and south of I-94 will see more rain. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for lake effect snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

