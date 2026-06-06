Today's Forecast: Clearing skies, warm, and humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Showers and storms moved through overnight producing gusty winds and heavy downpours, but luckily all storms in our area remained sub-severe. A few showers may linger this morning, mainly south of I-94, before a cold front moves through and clears the area. Behind the front, skies will gradually clear giving way to abundant sunshine for the rest of the day. The remainder of the weekend looks dry, warm, and humid with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Looking ahead to next week, chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase from Monday through Wednesday, and maybe into Thursday as well. Heat and humidity will continue to build, pushing highs into the mid-80s. By late week, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s, with heat index values feeling even hotter. Hello summer!

TODAY: Showers and storms in the morning (south), then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s/lower 80s and humid. Wind W/NW at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Calm Wind N/NE at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. Highs in the low 80s. Wind E at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers during the afternoon and evening. Warmer and humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers and isolated thunderstorms. Hot and humid, Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

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