Today's Forecast: Celebrate Dad outside! Sunshine & warmth expected

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Father's Day! Celebrate Dad by doing something outdoors today! The sunshine will be in abundance, with temperatures rising to the middle and upper 80s. Canadian wildfire smoke will likely add a milky look to our skies once again today, but we'll still have sunshine, nonetheless. Another dry stretch is in our future, as all of next work week temperatures soar to the upper 80s and lower 90s with lots of sunshine. This will most likely lock in our drought conditions across West Michigan. Summer officially arrives on Wednesday. It's known as the summer solstice and has the most daylight hours of any other day... racking up more than 15 hours! Our next chance of rain looks to hold off until Saturday, with chances for a few spotty showers. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

SUNDAY / FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A hot day! Highs in the middle/upper 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the middle and upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and HOT. Summer solstice! Highs around 90 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and HOT. Highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube