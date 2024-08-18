Today's Forecast: Broken clouds, few showers remain

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: We have a slow moving area of low pressure that's going to finally exit Michigan Sunday night. Sunday starts off with some clouds and an isolated shower, but scattered showers and maybe a storm will move from north to south midday. It will not be a washout by any means. You'll also notice the wind picking up out of the north as well, and there will be some pretty big swells out on Lake Michigan with strong rip currents. Much more pleasant and dry weather gets here on Monday before we start to warm things up into next weekend. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated to scattered showers possible, mostly through midday. A thunderstorm is also possible. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Breezier north wind.

TONIGHT: Any lingering shower exits as clouds begin to clear. Lows in the middle 50s. North wind at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

