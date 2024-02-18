Today's Forecast: Breezy with mostly cloudy skies

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: This morning we will have gusts possible to 40 mph and will push wind chills into the single digits. Good news is the strong wind actually warms the air temperatures overnight, we will be in the lower 30s by sunrise. The wind will be variable throughout today, with gusts to 40 mph still possible. Afternoon highs will be right around 35 degrees in Grand Rapids, but wind chills in the 20s. A few flurries will be possible along and east of U.S.-131 as a system tracks to our northeast, but mostly even will stay dry. Temperatures rebound this upcoming week...reaching back into the 50s! There's a chance of light rain next Wednesday and light snow next Friday into the weekend. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible east of U.S. 131. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Slight chance of a light rain shower. Highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

