Today's Forecast: Breezy with decreasing clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: The rain snow mix finally ended as we will now stay dry today! Our winds will slowly relax back today and not be as strong as the beginning of the week but still on the breezy side out of the northwest. Sunshine will be on the increase this afternoon and again this weekend. Isolated rain chances have been added to our forecast for Thursday and especially for Friday. Temperatures will bounce back as well in the 60s by Thursday, and above average in the 70s by Saturday and Sunday. We have most likely seen our last freeze of the season, as well as Tuesday being our last flurries! Our next rain chances don’t arrive until next week on Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Morning clouds, but becoming partly sunny late in the day. Breezy too. Highs in the low/middle 50s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Isolated shower or sprinkle possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Light scattered showers possible. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 70s.

