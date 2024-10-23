Today's Forecast: Breezy, cooler Fall day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: After a very mild start to the week, changes settling in for the first of two cold fronts impacting West Michigan this week. A few showers are still possible today morning as a cold front moves through West Michigan this morning, but any rain will be light. The wind will shift this morning behind the front as well, bringing cooler air in with a stronger northwest wind. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s, but feeling cooler with the wind. Another cold front Friday brings our best chance for showers in the last two weeks. Rain amounts will be around a quarter of an inch, which isn't a soaking, but we will take what we can get. This weekend looks to quiet back down with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Afternoon highs around 60 degrees. West to Northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies early, with gradual clearing after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler, with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube