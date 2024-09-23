Today's Forecast: Becoming partly cloudy, seasonable

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Finally...some much needed rain across the area on Sunday! Most locations picked up between .25" and .50", and more may be on the way Tuesday as our next weather system arrives from the south. Today, look for some early morning clouds and patchy fog, giving way to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will make the lower 70s today for the first full day of Fall. Get ready for some seasonable temperatures most of the is week with highs in the lower 70s through Wednesday. After that, temperatures will rise into the mid/upper 70s (above normal) and likely continue into the upcoming weekend. After Tuesday, most of the remainder of this week looks dry with only some minor shower chances as we head into the weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Early morning clouds/fog, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, but becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain showers likely. A rumble of thunder possible, but severe weather is NOT likely. Highs only in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of a shower, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

