Today's Forecast: Becoming partly cloudy and cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Rain will exit to the east by daybreak and the clouds will by this afternoon. A northwest wind will keep it cooler in the upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday afternoon. Sunshine continues into Monday and Tuesday next week, before our next system arrives Wednesday morning. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: A few light early morning showers possible, otherwise becoming partly sunny. Cool too! Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, but cool. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

