Today's Forecast: Arctic cold and lake effect snow showers continue

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Lake effect snow is likely to shift inland this morning and through the day as the wind direction shifts from the north...to the west....and eventually northwest this afternoon. These brisk winds will generate heavy lake effect snow bands, especially along the immediate lake shore, with South Haven being the main location for heavier snow. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted in West Michigan. Click here for more information. We're tracking a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday. Warmer air returns next week, bringing the chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow. We will have to watch for any possible flooding concerns as snow melts. Stay alert with FOX 17 News.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with a few light lake effect snow showers inland. Heavier lake effect snow likely along the shoreline. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25/30.

TONIGHT: Evening snow showers and flurries, otherwise becoming partly cloudy inland. Some lighter lake effect snow showers likely closer to the immediate lakeshore. Cloudy and cold with lake effect snow showers. Lows in the single digits. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, rain, or freezing rain in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a mix of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

