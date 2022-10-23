Today's Forecast: Another sunny & pleasant day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Temperatures today are set to warm once again into the 70s. West Michigan communities can expect plenty of sunshine again today, with a few passing clouds. Today will be the last fully dry day for some time. An approaching system could bring shower chances on Monday morning, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday. The greatest likelihood for widespread rain showers will be late Tuesday evening and Wednesday. Cooler temperatures additionally settle in, back to the 60s for the middle of the week. Thursday features partly cloudy skies and mid 50 degree temperatures, which tend to be average for this time of year. The remainder of the week looks to be dry and cool. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, unseasonably warm, and continued pleasant. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of hit-or-miss showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers as a cold front presses through the state. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Temperatures rise to the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs reach the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

